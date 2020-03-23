A focus on opportunistic stocks: Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), Mimecast Limited (MIME)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares are 14.14% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.73% or $1.3 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.25% down YTD and -6.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.37% and -27.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the TWST stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on May 31, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TWST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.33. The forecasts give the Twist Bioscience Corporation stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.93% or 20.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -103.60% in the current quarter to -$0.77, up from the -$0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.51, up 52.80% from -$3.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.78 and -$0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 145 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 312,432 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 514,277. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 31,152 and 88,886 in purchases and sales respectively.

Weiss Patrick, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 4,090 shares worth $125538.0 at $30.69 per share on Feb 18. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 1,742 TWST shares valued at $49924.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $28.66 per share. Banyai William sold 11,000 shares at $30.71 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $337777.0 while Weiss Patrick, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 7,680 shares on Feb 06 for $216253.0 with each share fetching $28.16.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), on the other hand, is trading around $30.84 with a market cap of $2.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mimecast Limited (MIME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MIME’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $80.53 million. This represented a 26.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $110.16 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $714.63 million from $678.72 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $65.49 million, significantly higher than the $47.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $25.21 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Mimecast Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 72,550 shares. Insider sales totaled 297,440 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.94M shares after the latest sales, with -4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.90% with a share float percentage of 56.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mimecast Limited having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 3.68 million shares worth more than $159.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 5.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Whale Rock Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.61 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.