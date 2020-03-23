A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) is -25.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $14.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -19.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.57, the stock is 0.59% and -17.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.36 million and changing 11.91% at the moment leaves the stock -11.80% off its SMA200. AMRX registered -75.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.03.

The stock witnessed a -22.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.59%, and is 17.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.29% over the week and 14.08% over the month.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $1.63B in sales. and $1.63B in sales Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is -22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.27% and -75.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $441.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX), with 18.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.53% while institutional investors hold 79.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 341.23M, and float is at 113.31M with Short Float at 3.88%. Institutions hold 69.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fosun International Ltd with over 21.52 million shares valued at $103.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.63% of the AMRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 16.21 million shares valued at $78.15 million to account for 11.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 15.53 million shares representing 10.56% and valued at over $74.84 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.92% of the shares totaling 10.19 million with a market value of $49.09 million.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MEISTER PAUL M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MEISTER PAUL M bought 204,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $2.71 per share for a total of $553409.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 353649.0 shares.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that MEISTER PAUL M (Director) bought a total of 149,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $2.79 per share for $416935.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 149439.0 shares of the AMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Patel Chintu (Co-CEO and Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.09 for $309000.0. The insider now directly holds 356,107 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX).