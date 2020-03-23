A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) shares are -51.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.25% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.11% down YTD and -49.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.37% and -48.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the AGRO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 30, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AGRO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.60. The forecasts give the Adecoagro S.A. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.2% or 41.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2,700.00% in the current quarter to $0.25, up from the -$0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, up 11.80% from -$0.91 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.55 for the next year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), on the other hand, is trading around $6.55 with a market cap of $121.57M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RRGB’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $61.4 million. This represented a 79.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $302.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.60 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.82 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $1.24 billion from $1.25 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $57.91 million, significantly lower than the $126.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $606000.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 117,883 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,983 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 298.34k shares after the latest sales, with 60.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 11.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.36 million shares worth more than $77.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.98 million and represent 15.94% of shares outstanding.