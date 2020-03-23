A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares are -16.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.75% or $1.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.10% and -30.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 31, 2019, Cowen recommended the AAWW stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 07, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the AAWW stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.67. The forecasts give the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $82.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.04% or 23.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 27.10% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.83, up 3.90% from $5.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.8 and $1.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 316,444 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 215,857. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 309,014 and 176,857 in purchases and sales respectively.

Steen Michael, a EVP & CMO at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $526603.0 at $17.55 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier sold another 3,145 AAWW shares valued at $69001.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $21.94 per share. Forbes James Anthony (EVP & COO) bought 2,500 shares at $16.61 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $41535.0 while Flynn William J, (Director) sold 13,603 shares on Mar 13 for $222709.0 with each share fetching $16.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), on the other hand, is trading around $71.58 with a market cap of $14.85B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $109.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 476,585 shares. Insider sales totaled 382,656 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.67M shares after the latest sales, with 24.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.60% with a share float percentage of 186.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. having a total of 932 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.39 million shares worth more than $2.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.93 billion and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.