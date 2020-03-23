A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) shares are -33.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.27% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.19% and -41.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 12, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the FULC stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 03, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the FULC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.75. The forecasts give the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.97% or 44.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.8 and -$0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,674,358 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 22,874. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,088 and 22,874 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thomson Peter G., a VP Finance & Accounting at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $84153.0 at $16.83 per share on Feb 24. The SVP Clinical Development had earlier sold another 2,143 FULC shares valued at $37255.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $17.38 per share. Gould Robert J sold 2,500 shares at $20.00 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $50000.0 while Wallace Owen B., (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 6,088 shares on Feb 19 for $121760.0 with each share fetching $20.00.

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC), on the other hand, is trading around $130.78 with a market cap of $6.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $135.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at WABCO Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 57,512 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,979 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 290.61k shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.31% with a share float percentage of 50.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WABCO Holdings Inc. having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.67 million shares worth more than $624.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $351.68 million and represent 5.13% of shares outstanding.