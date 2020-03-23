A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares are -15.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.76% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -18.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.21% and -16.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the SSYS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 29, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the SSYS stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.50. The forecasts give the Stratasys Ltd. stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.58% or -0.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.45, down -1.20% from $0.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), on the other hand, is trading around $10.94 with a market cap of $2.81B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at The Wendy’s Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 638,088 shares. Insider sales totaled 430,197 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.37M shares after the latest sales, with -8.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.40% with a share float percentage of 205.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Wendy’s Company having a total of 459 institutions that hold shares in the company.