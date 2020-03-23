A peek at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA): Who has invested in It?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) is -68.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $23.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEPA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 81.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.68, the stock is -40.50% and -60.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.26 million and changing 29.23% at the moment leaves the stock -57.02% off its SMA200. HEPA registered -90.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1600 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8900.

The stock witnessed a -65.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.73%, and is 19.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 46.11% over the week and 20.92% over the month.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $8.40M. Distance from 52-week low is 68.00% and -92.94% from its 52-week high.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.10% this year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.00M, and float is at 3.66M with Short Float at 5.65%.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.