A peek at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who has invested in It?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is -28.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.01 and a high of $61.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.3% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.14% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 27.5% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.70, the stock is -28.66% and -31.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 16.36% at the moment leaves the stock -27.27% off its SMA200. NEP registered -17.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.79.

The stock witnessed a -38.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.99%, and is -20.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.08% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

and $855.00M in sales Fwd P/E is 19.87. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.96% and -39.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $322.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -151.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.00% in year-over-year returns.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 86.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.06M, and float is at 62.05M with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 83.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 6.43 million shares valued at $338.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the NEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Energy Income Partners, LLC with 5.52 million shares valued at $290.85 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 3.7 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $194.78 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 3.27 million with a market value of $172.01 million.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kind Peter H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kind Peter H bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $38.70 per share for a total of $77396.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24680.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Byrne Robert J (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $42.50 per share for $106250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25010.0 shares of the NEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Byrne Robert J (Director) acquired 5,500 shares at an average price of $46.50 for $255750.0. The insider now directly holds 22,510 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) that is 19.95% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.92% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.27.