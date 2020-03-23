A peek at Ready Capital Corporation (RC): Who has invested in It?

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is -60.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $16.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The RC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.12, the stock is -51.44% and -58.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 6.99% at the moment leaves the stock -59.83% off its SMA200. RC registered -58.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -62.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.19.

The stock witnessed a -63.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.62%, and is -43.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.07% over the week and 11.47% over the month.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $358.08M and $219.60M in sales. and $219.60M in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.63 and Fwd P/E is 3.62. Distance from 52-week low is 16.35% and -63.79% from its 52-week high.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ready Capital Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $24.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 91.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in Ready Capital Corporation (RC), with 873.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 73.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.51M, and float is at 51.18M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 72.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.1 million shares valued at $94.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.72% of the RC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.96 million shares valued at $30.15 million to account for 3.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Farallon Capital Management LLC which holds 1.62 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $24.94 million, while American Financial Group Inc. holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $22.82 million.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ready Capital Corporation (RC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ahlborn Andrew, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ahlborn Andrew bought 3,272 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $6.36 per share for a total of $20822.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23250.0 shares.

Ready Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $5.94 per share for $11878.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14324.0 shares of the RC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $5.37 for $10733.0. The insider now directly holds 12,324 shares of Ready Capital Corporation (RC).