A peek at Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): Who has invested in It?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is -39.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.06 and a high of $47.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.9% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 7.62% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.02, the stock is -14.99% and -28.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.16 million and changing 9.18% at the moment leaves the stock -38.87% off its SMA200. SEE registered -47.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.19.

The stock witnessed a -31.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.43%, and is -5.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.63% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $4.79B in sales. and $4.79B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.69 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.80% and -49.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sealed Air Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Top Institutional Holders

620 institutions hold shares in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), with 989.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 95.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.08M, and float is at 153.70M with Short Float at 3.24%. Institutions hold 95.11% of the Float.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Doheny Edward L II, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Doheny Edward L II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $21.68 per share for a total of $216775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 297997.0 shares.

Sealed Air Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Chammas Emile Z. (Senior Vice President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $20.54 per share for $205400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 212261.0 shares of the SEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Lustig Neil (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $22.22 for $44440.0. The insider now directly holds 17,269 shares of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE).

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) that is trading -12.35% down over the past 12 months. WestRock Company (WRK) is -33.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.02% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.41.