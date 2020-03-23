Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) picks momentum as shares rise 22.41%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) is -34.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $8.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABEO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 46.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is -22.23% and -22.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing 19.66% at the moment leaves the stock -30.33% off its SMA200. ABEO registered -74.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.04.

The stock witnessed a -47.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.94%, and is 22.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.57% over the week and 16.21% over the month.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $224.95M and $0.50M in sales. and $0.50M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 57.78% and -74.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.40%).

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.70% this year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), with 14.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.83% while institutional investors hold 79.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.61M, and float is at 67.02M with Short Float at 6.91%. Institutions hold 64.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Great Point Partners LLC with over 7.21 million shares valued at $23.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the ABEO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 6.47 million shares valued at $21.15 million to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CVI Holdings, LLC which holds 5.23 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $17.09 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 5.98% of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $16.35 million.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARR EDWARD, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that CARR EDWARD sold 6,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $1.81 per share for a total of $11667.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13554.0 shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Buono Stefano (Director) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $2.50 per share for $500000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 270000.0 shares of the ABEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Buono Stefano (Director) acquired 49,020 shares at an average price of $7.91 for $387979.0. The insider now directly holds 70,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO).

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.19% down over the past 12 months. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is -20.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.48% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.