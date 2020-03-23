Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Vs. Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI): Those Ticking Clocks

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) shares are -14.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.78% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -7.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.09% and -25.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the ATNM stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR Inc. had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 06, 2017. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ATNM stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.75. The forecasts give the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 95.25% or 87.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), on the other hand, is trading around $9.60 with a market cap of $401.09M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Diamond S Shipping Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 2,001 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,470,681 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.50% with a share float percentage of 24.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamond S Shipping Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Reserve GP XII Ltd with over 3.55 million shares worth more than $59.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, First Reserve GP XII Ltd held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.65 million and represent 3.64% of shares outstanding.