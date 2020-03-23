ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) up -35.71% since start of the year

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) is -43.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $6.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADMA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 62.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is -17.29% and -36.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.11 million and changing 6.64% at the moment leaves the stock -44.10% off its SMA200. ADMA registered -35.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.01.

The stock witnessed a -42.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.78%, and is 4.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.01% over the week and 17.62% over the month.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has around 318 employees, a market worth around $204.98M and $21.40M in sales. and $21.40M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 55.17% and -64.36% from its 52-week high.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADMA Biologics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $10.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 82.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 208.30% in year-over-year returns.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), with 6.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.50% while institutional investors hold 77.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.10M, and float is at 63.65M with Short Float at 8.42%. Institutions hold 57.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.52 million shares valued at $24.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the ADMA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Consonance Capital Management LP with 4.59 million shares valued at $17.39 million to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aisling Capital LLC which holds 3.61 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $13.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $6.3 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Guiheen Lawrence P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Guiheen Lawrence P. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $70000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70000.0 shares.

ADMA Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Mond James (CSO and CMO) bought a total of 4,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $3.50 per share for $14998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22174.0 shares of the ADMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Grossman Jerrold B (Director) acquired 22,857 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $80000.0. The insider now directly holds 22,857 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 278.16% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.25% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.