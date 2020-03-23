Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) turns bullish with gain of 0.27 points

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) is 111.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADRO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 37.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is -14.56% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 12.11% at the moment leaves the stock 59.88% off its SMA200. ADRO registered -35.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.57.

The stock witnessed a -35.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.72%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.76% over the week and 15.51% over the month.

Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $195.28M and $17.30M in sales. and $17.30M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 177.44% and -45.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-133.70%).

Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aduro BioTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $10.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 166.40% in year-over-year returns.

Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO), with 24.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.12% while institutional investors hold 64.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.11M, and float is at 56.43M with Short Float at 6.11%. Institutions hold 45.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 4.64 million shares valued at $5.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.74% of the ADRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.36 million shares valued at $5.15 million to account for 5.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 4.23 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $4.99 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $2.46 million.

Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by van Elsas Andrea, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that van Elsas Andrea sold 6,823 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $3.51 per share for a total of $23954.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438367.0 shares.

Aduro BioTech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that van Elsas Andrea (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 73,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $1.19 per share for $87108.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 445190.0 shares of the ADRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Templeman Blaine (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,264 shares at an average price of $1.16 for $1470.0. The insider now directly holds 117,736 shares of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO).

Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) that is trading -10.71% down over the past 12 months. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is -31.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.28% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.