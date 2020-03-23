Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) And Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Saying Scary Stuff?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares are -7.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.61% or $0.31 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.68% and -42.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 06, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the AKBA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 14, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AKBA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.04. The forecasts give the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.61% or 27.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -55.00% in the current quarter to -$0.29, up from the -$0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.47, up 69.10% from -$1.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.37 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,134,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,922. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 541,400 and 24,452 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dahan Michel, a SVP, Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 6,972 shares worth $60656.0 at $8.70 per share on Feb 28. The SVP, Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 7,050 AKBA shares valued at $61335.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $8.70 per share. Amello Jason (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 6,976 shares at $8.70 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $60691.0 while Tubridy Karen L, (SVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 3,454 shares on Feb 28 for $30050.0 with each share fetching $8.70.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.97 with a market cap of $514.60M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Conduent Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 576,463 shares. Insider sales totaled 136,324 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.85M shares after the latest sales, with 6.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.30% with a share float percentage of 202.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conduent Incorporated having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 38.15 million shares worth more than $236.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 18.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.8 million and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.