Akorn Inc. (AKRX) is attracting new Institutional Money

Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) is -63.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $5.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 73.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is -41.74% and -56.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing 15.39% at the moment leaves the stock -82.51% off its SMA200. AKRX registered -83.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0800.

The stock witnessed a -62.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.29%, and is -16.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.08% over the week and 19.93% over the month.

Akorn Inc. (AKRX) has around 2227 employees, a market worth around $86.86M and $682.40M in sales. and $682.40M in sales Fwd P/E is 1.69. Profit margin for the company is -33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.79% and -90.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Akorn Inc. (AKRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akorn Inc. (AKRX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akorn Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $164.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Akorn Inc. (AKRX) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Akorn Inc. (AKRX), with 24.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.03% while institutional investors hold 100.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.50M, and float is at 98.57M with Short Float at 7.77%. Institutions hold 81.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.9 million shares valued at $23.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.59% of the AKRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 10.57 million shares valued at $15.86 million to account for 8.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.55 million shares representing 6.77% and valued at over $12.83 million, while Canyon Capital Advisors LLC holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $7.5 million.

Akorn Inc. (AKRX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Akorn Inc. (AKRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Christopher, the company’s EVP, Global Operations. SEC filings show that Young Christopher sold 54,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $30592.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69273.0 shares.

Akorn Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Kafer Jonathan (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 11,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.02 per share for $11310.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 193257.0 shares of the AKRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, MEYER STEVEN J (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $14850.0. The insider now directly holds 145,225 shares of Akorn Inc. (AKRX).

Akorn Inc. (AKRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.19% down over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -13.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.4% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.