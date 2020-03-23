Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is -75.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.51 and a high of $182.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.17% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.63% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 23.47% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.55, the stock is -59.11% and -69.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing 8.55% at the moment leaves the stock -76.67% off its SMA200. ADS registered -83.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.52.

The stock witnessed a -73.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.06%, and is -44.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.53% over the week and 12.16% over the month.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $5.58B in sales. and $5.58B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.56 and Fwd P/E is 1.26. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.32% and -84.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.7 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Top Institutional Holders

691 institutions hold shares in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.21% while institutional investors hold 100.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.27M, and float is at 46.09M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 97.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.92 million shares valued at $551.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.32% of the ADS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.17 million shares valued at $355.54 million to account for 6.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.85 million shares representing 3.89% and valued at over $208.06 million, while Lyrical Asset Management LP holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $177.43 million.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MINICUCCI ROBERT A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MINICUCCI ROBERT A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $28.99 per share for a total of $289853.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135190.0 shares.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that JENSEN KENNETH R (Director) bought a total of 6,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $28.93 per share for $191817.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78260.0 shares of the ADS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Santillan Laura (SVP, Chief Acctg. Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $22.60 for $67800.0. The insider now directly holds 31,127 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS).

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading -12.60% down over the past 12 months. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -5.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.24% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.