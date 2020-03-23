Analysts suggest Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) could spike -93.07% in a year

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) is -52.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $14.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is -13.84% and -42.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 14.55% at the moment leaves the stock -70.24% off its SMA200. ACOR registered -93.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6700 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2300.

The stock witnessed a -37.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.04%, and is 11.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.52% over the week and 13.73% over the month.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has around 344 employees, a market worth around $55.56M and $192.40M in sales. and $192.40M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 39.08% and -93.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $41.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.10% in year-over-year returns.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR), with 716.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 120.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.06M, and float is at 47.28M with Short Float at 29.74%. Institutions hold 118.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.84 million shares valued at $15.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.33% of the ACOR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.38 million shares valued at $13.01 million to account for 13.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.04 million shares representing 10.51% and valued at over $10.29 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 9.77% of the shares totaling 4.69 million with a market value of $9.57 million.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wasman Jane, the company’s President, Intl and GC. SEC filings show that Wasman Jane sold 2,227 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $3553.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117420.0 shares.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Sabella Lauren M (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 1,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $1.60 per share for $2421.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12624.0 shares of the ACOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, LAWRENCE DAVID (Chief, Bus. Ops & PAO) disposed off 1,176 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $1880.0. The insider now directly holds 12,961 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR).

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 73.97% up over the past 12 months. Mylan N.V. (MYL) is -47.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.27.