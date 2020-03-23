Analysts suggest Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) could spike -81.17% in a year

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) is -60.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The XOG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -740.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is 61.92% and -24.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.67 million and changing 49.87% at the moment leaves the stock -66.91% off its SMA200. XOG registered -81.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0900 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5200.

The stock witnessed a -9.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.62%, and is 205.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.66% over the week and 31.23% over the month.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $109.20M and $909.10M in sales. and $909.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.62. Distance from 52-week low is 299.81% and -85.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $246.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -226.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG), with 10.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.54% while institutional investors hold 112.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.00M, and float is at 96.46M with Short Float at 27.32%. Institutions hold 104.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yt Extraction Co Investment Partners, Lp with over 20.34 million shares valued at $43.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.76% of the XOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Yorktown Energy Partners X, L.P. with 17.55 million shares valued at $37.22 million to account for 12.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.53 million shares representing 9.10% and valued at over $26.57 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 8.47% of the shares totaling 11.67 million with a market value of $24.75 million.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 7,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $1.46 per share for a total of $10221.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.62 million shares.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that ERICKSON MARK (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 70,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $4.08 per share for $285810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.61 million shares of the XOG stock.