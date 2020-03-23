Analysts suggest Personalis Inc. (PSNL) could spike 59.50 in six months

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) is -40.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $31.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSNL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 59.13% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.54, the stock is -11.31% and -31.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 19.78% at the moment leaves the stock -52.34% off its SMA200. PSNL registered a loss of -59.50% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.43.

The stock witnessed a -34.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.40%, and is 22.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.46% over the week and 13.76% over the month.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $242.50M and $60.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.16% and -79.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Personalis Inc. (PSNL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Personalis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $17.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Personalis Inc. (PSNL), with 725.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.32% while institutional investors hold 83.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.08M, and float is at 30.51M with Short Float at 4.76%. Institutions hold 81.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abingworth, LLP with over 5.45 million shares valued at $59.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.45% of the PSNL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University with 1.43 million shares valued at $15.56 million to account for 4.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 1.04 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $11.34 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $11.28 million.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Personalis Inc. (PSNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chen Richard, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Chen Richard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $7.84 per share for a total of $7840.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59000.0 shares.

Personalis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Chen Richard (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $8.76 per share for $8760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59000.0 shares of the PSNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Chen Richard (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 101,000 shares at an average price of $8.77 for $885770.0. The insider now directly holds 59,000 shares of Personalis Inc. (PSNL).