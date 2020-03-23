Analysts suggest Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) could spike -91.60% in a year

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is -86.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $27.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $4.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.09 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.9% higher than the price target low of $2.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is -70.84% and -82.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 8.54% at the moment leaves the stock -86.18% off its SMA200. VET registered -91.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.53.

The stock witnessed a -85.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.19%, and is -38.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.51% over the week and 18.00% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $335.89M. Fwd P/E is 3.54. Distance from 52-week low is 44.00% and -92.14% from its 52-week high.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $225.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), with 3.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 45.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.50M, and float is at 152.60M with Short Float at 8.10%. Institutions hold 44.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 7.91 million shares valued at $129.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.06% of the VET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with 6.02 million shares valued at $98.51 million to account for 3.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.97 million shares representing 2.54% and valued at over $64.9 million, while Great-West Life Assurance Company holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $46.33 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading -84.17% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -70.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.85% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.64.