Industry

Analysts suggest Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) could spike -91.60% in a year

By Winifred Gerald

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is -86.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $27.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $4.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.09 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.9% higher than the price target low of $2.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is -70.84% and -82.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing 8.54% at the moment leaves the stock -86.18% off its SMA200. VET registered -91.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.53.

The stock witnessed a -85.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.19%, and is -38.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.51% over the week and 18.00% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $335.89M. Fwd P/E is 3.54. Distance from 52-week low is 44.00% and -92.14% from its 52-week high.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $225.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), with 3.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 45.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.50M, and float is at 152.60M with Short Float at 8.10%. Institutions hold 44.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 7.91 million shares valued at $129.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.06% of the VET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with 6.02 million shares valued at $98.51 million to account for 3.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.97 million shares representing 2.54% and valued at over $64.9 million, while Great-West Life Assurance Company holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 2.83 million with a market value of $46.33 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading -84.17% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -70.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.85% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.64.

Industry

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC)

Sue Brooks - 0
Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) shares are -34.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.53% or -$0.07 lower in the latest...
Read more
Industry

Unsafe At Current Price? – Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares are -2.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.05% or $0.74 higher in the...
Read more
Industry

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Sue Brooks - 0
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is -47.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.37 and a...
Read more

Read More

Top attractive stock of the week – Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is -48.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.08 and...
Read more

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), United States Steel Corporation (X)

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares are -15.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.56% or -$0.01 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Heat Check: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Vs. Eros International Plc (EROS)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) shares are -5.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.85% or -$27.37 lower in the latest...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of the VEREIT Inc. (VER) stock performance

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) is -9.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of...
Read more

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Vs. VEON Ltd. (VEON): Those Ticking Clocks

News Sue Brooks - 0
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares are -1.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.28% or -$0.28 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us