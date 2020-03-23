Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) shares are -61.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +117.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.91% down YTD and -62.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -49.92% and -65.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 11, 2019, Raymond James recommended the ACRE stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 08, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ACRE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.75. The forecasts give the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stock a price target range of $17.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.49% or 62.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to $0.34, up from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.36, up 7.70% from $1.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 123,280 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 132,691. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 103,615 and 113,191 in purchases and sales respectively.

Arougheti Michael J, a Director at the company, bought 12,920 shares worth $148322.0 at $11.48 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 24,080 ACRE shares valued at $226338.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $9.40 per share. Arougheti Michael J (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $11.50 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $230000.0 while FEINGOLD ANTON, (Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 12 for $11738.0 with each share fetching $11.74.

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.83 with a market cap of $63.20M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ONDK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $108.58 million. This represented a 2.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $111.52 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $282.4 million, significantly higher than the $265.83 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $269.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at On Deck Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 600,509 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,134,385 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.98M shares after the latest sales, with -61.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 54.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with On Deck Capital Inc. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.67 million shares worth more than $23.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.38 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.