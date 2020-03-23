Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC), Barclays PLC (BCS)

Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE: CCC) shares are 2.68% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.19% or $0.37 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.03% and -25.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Stifel recommended the CCC stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 31, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CCC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.20. The forecasts give the Clarivate Analytics Plc stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.0% or 21.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.32 for the next year.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), on the other hand, is trading around $4.01 with a market cap of $21.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.02 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 4.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barclays PLC having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 16.15 million shares worth more than $129.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.62 million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.