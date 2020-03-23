Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT), W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares are -50.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.05% or $0.81 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.67% and -44.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 31, 2019, Wolfe Research recommended the EEFT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 24, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the EEFT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $78.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $172.75. The forecasts give the Euronet Worldwide Inc. stock a price target range of $181.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.73% or 34.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $0.95, up from the $0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.79, up 8.90% from $7.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.71 and $2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 207,348 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 175,017. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 56,659 and 22,392 in purchases and sales respectively.

NEWMAN JEFFREY B, a Exec VP and General Counsel at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $621000.0 at $124.20 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 EEFT shares valued at $200260.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $100.13 per share. NEWMAN JEFFREY B (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 7,000 shares at $145.76 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $1.02 million while Bruckner Martin L., (SVP – Chief Technology Officer) sold 12,893 shares on Dec 13 for $1.99 million with each share fetching $153.97.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), on the other hand, is trading around $31.80 with a market cap of $2.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $80.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at W. R. Grace & Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 40,380 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,429 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 659.87k shares after the latest sales, with 15.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.80% with a share float percentage of 63.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W. R. Grace & Co. having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 40 North Management LLC with over 9.87 million shares worth more than $689.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, 40 North Management LLC held 14.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $411.31 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.