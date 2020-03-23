Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), Knowles Corporation (KN)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares are -51.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.82% or -$0.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +40.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.00% down YTD and -51.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.00% and -54.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, Citigroup recommended the LPLA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Compass Point had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the LPLA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $89.13. The forecasts give the LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $123.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.56% or 25.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $1.8, down from the $1.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.58, up 2.00% from $7.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.23 and $2.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 479,792 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 402,595. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 245,833 and 150,109 in purchases and sales respectively.

Audette Matthew J, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 937 shares worth $79514.0 at $84.86 per share on Feb 26. The Managing Director had earlier sold another 558 LPLA shares valued at $47352.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $84.86 per share. Kalbaugh John Andrew (Managing Director) sold 456 shares at $84.86 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $38696.0 while Kalbaugh John Andrew, (Managing Director) sold 528 shares on Feb 25 for $46348.0 with each share fetching $87.78.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN), on the other hand, is trading around $11.95 with a market cap of $1.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Knowles Corporation (KN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $59.1 million. This represented a 74.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $233.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.87 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.65 billion from $1.61 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $123.9 million, significantly higher than the $98.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $82.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Knowles Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 219,829 shares. Insider sales totaled 165,688 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.62M shares after the latest sales, with 9.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 90.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Knowles Corporation having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.84 million shares worth more than $271.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.31 million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.