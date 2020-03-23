Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Marriott International Inc. (MAR), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) shares are -50.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.65% or $7.78 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +60.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.13% down YTD and -50.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.00% and -49.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Berenberg recommended the MAR stock is a Hold, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 18, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the MAR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $74.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.38. The forecasts give the Marriott International Inc. stock a price target range of $162.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.96% or -14.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.80% in the current quarter to $1.2, down from the $1.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.24, down -7.50% from $6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and $1.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 866,841 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 798,550. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 333,774 and 92,481 in purchases and sales respectively.

Linnartz Stephanie, a EVP, Chf. Mktg. & Com. Officer at the company, sold 16,606 shares worth $2.51 million at $151.00 per share on Dec 20. The Pres. Mgn. Director MEA had earlier sold another 1,800 MAR shares valued at $275053.0 on Dec 27. The shares were sold at $152.81 per share. Rodriguez David A (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 6,728 shares at $149.80 per share on Dec 19 for a total of $1.01 million while MUNOZ GEORGE, (Director) sold 5,757 shares on Dec 18 for $855663.0 with each share fetching $148.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), on the other hand, is trading around $6.70 with a market cap of $2.22B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 783,449 shares. Insider sales totaled 223,182 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.6M shares after the latest sales, with 97.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 238.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 451 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.55 million shares worth more than $971.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 36.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $952.14 million and represent 15.34% of shares outstanding.