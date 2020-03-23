Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS), Innoviva Inc. (INVA)

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) shares are -76.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.43% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.07% down YTD and -76.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.36% and -77.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the PDS stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.44. The forecasts give the Precision Drilling Corporation stock a price target range of $2.26 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.28. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.4% or -17.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.23, up 11.20% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), on the other hand, is trading around $8.85 with a market cap of $1.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Innoviva Inc. (INVA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INVA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 94.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $73.64 million. This represented a 3.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $75.97 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $724.83 million from $675.95 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $72.75 million while total current assets were at $431.23 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $257.46 million, significantly higher than the $223.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $257.45 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Innoviva Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 24,475 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,178 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 32.93M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.60% with a share float percentage of 68.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innoviva Inc. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.75 million shares worth more than $164.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.49 million and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.