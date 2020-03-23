Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) shares are -6.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.29% or $1.73 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.49% down YTD and -1.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.89% and -15.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the SMAR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 18, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the SMAR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.43. The forecasts give the Smartsheet Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.83% or -13.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.80% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the -$0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.57, up 38.80% from -$0.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 163 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 288 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 46,131,949 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,851,402. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 526,422 and 678,945 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hamilton Kara, a Chief People & Culture Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $484300.0 at $48.43 per share on Feb 07. The Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 2,641 SMAR shares valued at $132578.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $50.20 per share. MADER MARK PATRICK (President and CEO) sold 40,000 shares at $48.55 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $1.94 million while Gomez Elena, (Director) sold 5,000 shares on Feb 05 for $261000.0 with each share fetching $52.20.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), on the other hand, is trading around $47.76 with a market cap of $8.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 109,442 shares. Insider sales totaled 31,601,558 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.42M shares after the latest sales, with -45.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.40% with a share float percentage of 101.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.16 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lee Thomas H Partners Lp, with the investment firm holding over 18.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 12.91% of shares outstanding.