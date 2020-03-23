Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Tech Data Corporation (TECD), Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) shares are -20.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.92% or $6.37 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.74% down YTD and -20.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.76% and -20.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Northcoast recommended the TECD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Northcoast had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the TECD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $114.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $148.33. The forecasts give the Tech Data Corporation stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $145.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.38% or 21.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $2.3, up from the $2.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $13.23, down -0.80% from $12.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.66 and $2.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 125,704 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,233. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 108,960 and 109,744 in purchases and sales respectively.

DUTKOWSKY ROBERT M, a Director at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $1.05 million at $105.04 per share on Sep 11. The SVP, Controller, CAO had earlier sold another 349 TECD shares valued at $36593.0 on Oct 09. The shares were sold at $104.85 per share. DANNEWITZ CHARLES V (Exec VP, CFO) sold 1,050 shares at $103.60 per share on Sep 10 for a total of $108780.0 while SIMONETTI BETH E, (Exec VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 1,500 shares on Sep 10 for $157175.0 with each share fetching $104.78.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI), on the other hand, is trading around $4.81 with a market cap of $358.92M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TGI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $157.0 million. This represented a 77.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $704.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.27 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.63 billion from $2.76 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $39.29 million, significantly higher than the -$193.12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.04 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Triumph Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 10,793 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,574 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 775.14k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 51.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Triumph Group Inc. having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.18 million shares worth more than $206.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 6.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.67 million and represent 12.64% of shares outstanding.