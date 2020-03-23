Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)?

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is -46.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -14.12% and -33.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 39.24% at the moment leaves the stock -78.32% off its SMA200. XELA registered -93.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0100.

The stock witnessed a -31.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.89%, and is 10.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 59.62% over the week and 29.03% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $36.87M and $1.57B in sales. and $1.57B in sales Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.81% and -94.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $388.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA), with 78.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.40% while institutional investors hold 76.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.57M, and float is at 79.42M with Short Float at 4.38%. Institutions hold 65.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 28.65 million shares valued at $11.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.01% of the XELA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 12.78 million shares valued at $5.21 million to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenlight Capital, Inc. which holds 8.02 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $3.27 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $1.03 million.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apollo Management Holdings GP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apollo Management Holdings GP, sold 28,647,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of $2.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) that is -81.72% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.23% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 825340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.