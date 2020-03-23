Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC)?

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) is -62.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTEC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -26.61% and -45.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 10.61% at the moment leaves the stock -83.32% off its SMA200. NTEC registered -97.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1100.

The stock witnessed a -32.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.69%, and is -11.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.87% over the week and 18.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.51% and -97.64% from its 52-week high.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.43% while institutional investors hold 26.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.00M, and float is at 25.82M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 23.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with over 2.42 million shares valued at $1.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.61% of the NTEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.46 million shares valued at $730000.0 to account for 2.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC which holds 383917.0 shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $191958.0, while Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Limited holds 0.70% of the shares totaling 367326.0 with a market value of $183663.0.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $0.29 per share for a total of $31900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.23 million shares.

Intec Pharma Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $0.32 per share for $25440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.34 million shares of the NTEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 725,951 shares at an average price of $0.31 for $224319.0. The insider now directly holds 4,424,897 shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC).

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -35.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 874260.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.