Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)?

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) is -52.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The SESN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 78.22% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -30.35% and -41.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 8.51% at the moment leaves the stock -56.62% off its SMA200. SESN registered -45.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1200.

The stock witnessed a -42.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.92%, and is -22.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.19% over the week and 11.99% over the month.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $58.76M. Distance from 52-week low is 32.70% and -81.12% from its 52-week high.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN), with 5.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.92% while institutional investors hold 20.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.68M, and float is at 103.78M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 19.25% of the Float.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.