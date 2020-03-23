Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) up 310.88% since start of the year

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) is -47.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.69 and a high of $109.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXSM stock was last observed hovering at around $46.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.93% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.8% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 50.55% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.40, the stock is -26.16% and -34.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 17.06% at the moment leaves the stock 18.16% off its SMA200. AXSM registered 310.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.21.

The stock witnessed a -41.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.27%, and is -11.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.24% over the week and 13.89% over the month.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $2.28B. Distance from 52-week low is 365.36% and -50.52% from its 52-week high.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), with 8.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.22% while institutional investors hold 77.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.99M, and float is at 31.12M with Short Float at 12.16%. Institutions hold 60.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.16 million shares valued at $223.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.83% of the AXSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.61 million shares valued at $166.1 million to account for 4.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VHCP Management III, LLC which holds 1.55 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $160.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $140.77 million.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pizzie Nick, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Pizzie Nick bought 2,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $24.80 per share for a total of $54064.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40440.0 shares.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Coleman Mark (Director) bought a total of 15,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $23.10 per share for $364980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 668848.0 shares of the AXSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 25, Coleman Mark (Director) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $23.25 for $9300.0. The insider now directly holds 653,048 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM).

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading -33.25% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.41% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.01.