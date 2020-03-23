Companies

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) turns bullish with gain of 14.61 points

By Richard Addington

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) is 243.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.19 and a high of $11.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLPH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.61% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.00, the stock is 169.82% and 204.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.31 million and changing 430.97% at the moment leaves the stock 143.86% off its SMA200. BLPH registered 64.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 105.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.43.

The stock witnessed a 133.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 262.21%, and is 227.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.32% over the week and 19.29% over the month.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $95.76M. Distance from 52-week low is 464.99% and 50.25% from its 52-week high.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.10% this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH), with 722.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.74% while institutional investors hold 49.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.32M, and float is at 2.85M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 41.31% of the Float.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wang Theodore T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wang Theodore T bought 7,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $2774.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 592922.0 shares.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Wang Theodore T (Director) bought a total of 1,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $0.37 per share for $394.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 585729.0 shares of the BLPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Wang Theodore T (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $0.37 for $74.0. The insider now directly holds 584,679 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH).

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) that is -57.85% lower over the past 12 months. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -3.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 74.5% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 24180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.

Companies

Check out this: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) is on the verge of a huge rally

Andrew Francis - 0
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) is -47.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high...
Read more
Companies

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Weibo Corporation (WB), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Sue Brooks - 0
Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares are -27.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.15% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Companies

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Winifred Gerald - 0
XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are -76.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 31.36% or $0.04 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Summarizing The Case For Sabre Corporation (SABR), Macy’s Inc. (M)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) shares are -53.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.74% or -$1.34 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

What should you know before buying stock in Infosys Limited (INFY)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -10.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.76 and a high of...
Read more

Recent

Which institution holds the most shares in Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) is -38.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.41 and a high of...
Read more

Investing action plan for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) And Veritone Inc. (VERI)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares are -20.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.69% or $0.02 higher in the latest...
Read more

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) And Workday Inc. (WDAY) Saying Scary Stuff?

News Andrew Francis - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares are -33.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.70% or -$0.32 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us