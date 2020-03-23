Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) turns bullish with gain of 14.61 points

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) is 243.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.19 and a high of $11.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLPH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.61% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.00, the stock is 169.82% and 204.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.31 million and changing 430.97% at the moment leaves the stock 143.86% off its SMA200. BLPH registered 64.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 105.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.43.

The stock witnessed a 133.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 262.21%, and is 227.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.32% over the week and 19.29% over the month.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $95.76M. Distance from 52-week low is 464.99% and 50.25% from its 52-week high.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.10% this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH), with 722.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.74% while institutional investors hold 49.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.32M, and float is at 2.85M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 41.31% of the Float.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wang Theodore T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wang Theodore T bought 7,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $2774.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 592922.0 shares.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Wang Theodore T (Director) bought a total of 1,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $0.37 per share for $394.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 585729.0 shares of the BLPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Wang Theodore T (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $0.37 for $74.0. The insider now directly holds 584,679 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH).

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) that is -57.85% lower over the past 12 months. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -3.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 74.5% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 24180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.