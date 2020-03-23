Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) stock Surged by 12.84 yesterday

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) is -73.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $13.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is -47.56% and -61.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 12.84% at the moment leaves the stock -71.93% off its SMA200. BRY registered -79.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.72.

The stock witnessed a -67.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.38%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.95% over the week and 15.49% over the month.

Berry Corporation (BRY) has around 355 employees, a market worth around $254.73M and $559.40M in sales. and $559.40M in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.56 and Fwd P/E is 2.48. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.16% and -81.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Berry Corporation (BRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berry Corporation (BRY) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berry Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $163.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 113.50% in year-over-year returns.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Berry Corporation (BRY), with 20.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.04% while institutional investors hold 10.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.55M, and float is at 78.84M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 7.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 12.91 million shares valued at $121.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.23% of the BRY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Benefit Street Partners, LLC with 11.84 million shares valued at $111.69 million to account for 14.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CarVal Investors, LP which holds 5.58 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $52.6 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.97% of the shares totaling 5.55 million with a market value of $52.29 million.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Berry Corporation (BRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benefit Street Partners LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benefit Street Partners LLC sold 16,830 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $9.15 per share for a total of $153995.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.84 million shares.

Berry Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Benefit Street Partners LLC (Director) sold a total of 534,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $8.69 per share for $4.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Benefit Street Partners LLC (Director) disposed off 365,041 shares at an average price of $8.47 for $3.09 million. The insider now directly holds 534,959 shares of Berry Corporation (BRY).