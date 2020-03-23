bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Vs. OpGen Inc. (OPGN): Which Is Riskier?

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares are -44.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.67% or $2.17 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.71% and -41.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Raymond James recommended the BLUE stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 19, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the BLUE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $133.00. The forecasts give the bluebird bio Inc. stock a price target range of $222.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.11% or 42.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.60% in the current quarter to -$3.99, down from the -$2.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$15.86, up 12.80% from -$14.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$4.43 and -$3.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$13.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 152,134 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 77,270. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 93,500 and 23,852 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gregory Philip D, a Chief Scientific Officer at the company, sold 600 shares worth $56416.0 at $94.03 per share on Jan 10. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 1,254 BLUE shares valued at $113612.0 on Feb 13. The shares were sold at $90.60 per share. Leschly Nick (President and CEO) sold 10,163 shares at $89.97 per share on Jan 07 for a total of $914377.0 while Gregory Philip D, (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 4,134 shares on Jan 07 for $371941.0 with each share fetching $89.97.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.98 with a market cap of $18.09M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -19.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$7.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at OpGen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 12 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.22k shares after the latest sales, with -32.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.10% with a share float percentage of 5.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OpGen Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company.