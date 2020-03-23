Caleres Inc. (CAL) Vs. Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Those Ticking Clocks

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares are -78.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.24% or $0.3 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -78.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.90% and -64.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, Needham recommended the CAL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Susquehanna had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CAL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.67. The forecasts give the Caleres Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.45% or 43.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -15.00% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.99, up 0.10% from $2.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 597,699 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 111,970. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 295,211 and 107,396 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hasty Todd E, a VP, Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 812 shares worth $19244.0 at $23.70 per share on Dec 30. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 CAL shares valued at $20801.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $4.16 per share.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), on the other hand, is trading around $31.25 with a market cap of $1.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Meritage Homes Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 259,813 shares. Insider sales totaled 274,061 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.34M shares after the latest sales, with -0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 35.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meritage Homes Corporation having a total of 384 institutions that hold shares in the company.