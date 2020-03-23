Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) turns bullish with gain of 2.33 points

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is -18.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.51 and a high of $44.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNNE stock was last observed hovering at around $27.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.33% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.06% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 37.06% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.21, the stock is -12.08% and -20.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 8.36% at the moment leaves the stock -6.72% off its SMA200. CNNE registered 26.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.41.

The stock witnessed a -28.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.33%, and is -5.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.94% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) has around 22482 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $1.07B in sales. and $1.07B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.94 and Fwd P/E is 48.73. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.29% and -32.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Analyst Forecasts

Cannae Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $243.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 434.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Top Institutional Holders

274 institutions hold shares in Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE), with 5.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.76% while institutional investors hold 91.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.91M, and float is at 74.17M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 85.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.79 million shares valued at $252.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.54% of the CNNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.66 million shares valued at $247.64 million to account for 8.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity National Financial, Inc. which holds 5.71 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $212.21 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.59% of the shares totaling 5.24 million with a market value of $194.95 million.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Massey Richard N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Massey Richard N bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $30.87 per share for a total of $617400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 233899.0 shares.

Cannae Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Gravelle Michael L (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 3,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $33.00 per share for $99990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 149697.0 shares of the CNNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, WILLEY FRANK P (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $33.00 for $165000.0. The insider now directly holds 413,837 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE).