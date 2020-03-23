Check out this: Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is on the verge of a huge rally

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is -46.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $15.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -67.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.18, the stock is -4.47% and -31.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.33 million and changing 11.47% at the moment leaves the stock -54.74% off its SMA200. FOSL registered -71.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.20.

The stock witnessed a -33.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.55%, and is -6.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.86% over the week and 16.17% over the month.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $215.86M and $2.22B in sales. and $2.22B in sales Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.18% and -72.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fossil Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.09 with sales reaching $406.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.79% while institutional investors hold 110.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.64M, and float is at 46.11M with Short Float at 25.01%. Institutions hold 101.07% of the Float.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McKelvey Gregory A, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that McKelvey Gregory A bought 90,792 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $344919.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 734869.0 shares.

Fossil Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Frey Martin (EVP) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $3.90 per share for $35100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 114805.0 shares of the FOSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, McKelvey Gregory A (Executive Vice President) acquired 60,370 shares at an average price of $4.39 for $264964.0. The insider now directly holds 644,077 shares of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL).