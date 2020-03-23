Companies

Check out this: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is on the verge of a huge rally

By Richard Addington

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is -17.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $31.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The TNXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is 14.05% and -6.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82.34 million and changing 71.65% at the moment leaves the stock -77.74% off its SMA200. TNXP registered -96.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2800.

The stock witnessed a 114.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.01%, and is 51.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.50% over the week and 23.63% over the month.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $52.48M. Distance from 52-week low is 148.59% and -96.91% from its 52-week high.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.49.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), with 2.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 16.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.10M, and float is at 49.20M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 16.51% of the Float.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEDERMAN SETH, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $1.16 per share for a total of $23180.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23267.0 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that LEDERMAN SETH (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $2.49 per share for $12440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32670.0 shares of the TNXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, LEDERMAN SETH (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.38 for $59375.0. The insider now directly holds 27,670 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP).

