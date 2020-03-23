Check out this: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) is on the verge of a huge rally

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) is -47.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZIOP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.67% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is -9.41% and -28.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing 8.70% at the moment leaves the stock -45.65% off its SMA200. ZIOP registered -43.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.59.

The stock witnessed a -23.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.29%, and is 10.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.94% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $614.78M. Distance from 52-week low is 39.28% and -65.52% from its 52-week high.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.40% this year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP), with 4.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.33% while institutional investors hold 47.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.91M, and float is at 197.75M with Short Float at 27.68%. Institutions hold 46.30% of the Float.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAUNEY DAVID M MD, the company’s President. SEC filings show that MAUNEY DAVID M MD sold 22,394 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $4.55 per share for a total of $101893.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195278.0 shares.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Lafond Kevin G (SVP, Treasurer & CAO) sold a total of 21,570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $4.55 per share for $98144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63985.0 shares of the ZIOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, Hadfield Robert (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 16,853 shares at an average price of $4.55 for $76681.0. The insider now directly holds 100,719 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP).

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) that is 18.52% higher over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -1.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.2% from the last report on Dec 12, 2019 to stand at a total of 52.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 28.46.