Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) And GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Saying Scary Stuff?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) shares are -80.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.89% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -82.41% down YTD and -79.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -48.08% and -79.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 24, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the CCO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 03, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CCO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.22. The forecasts give the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.25% or 45.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.14, up 1.20% from -$0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 36,014,905 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,270,215. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 738,182 and 45,989 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eccleshare Christopher William, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 81,454 shares worth $206869.0 at $2.54 per share on Sep 03. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 5,022 CCO shares valued at $12455.0 on Oct 07. The shares were sold at $2.48 per share. HOBSON ANDREW W (Director) bought 200,000 shares at $2.32 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $463360.0 while MORELAND W BENJAMIN, (Director) bought 400,000 shares on Aug 15 for $913680.0 with each share fetching $2.28.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), on the other hand, is trading around $48.71 with a market cap of $9.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GDDY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $436.9 million. This represented a 44.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $780.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.34 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.3 billion from $6.17 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $23.6 million while total current assets were at $1.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $723.4 million, significantly higher than the $559.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $635.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at GoDaddy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 359,112 shares. Insider sales totaled 174,632 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 647.34k shares after the latest sales, with 72.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 172.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoDaddy Inc. having a total of 564 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.22 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $933.1 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.