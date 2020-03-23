Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) turns bullish with gain of 0.99 points

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is -83.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $40.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CEQP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.3% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 49.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is -65.63% and -78.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing 24.50% at the moment leaves the stock -84.20% off its SMA200. CEQP registered -85.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.68.

The stock witnessed a -81.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.47%, and is -28.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.19% over the week and 21.39% over the month.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has around 894 employees, a market worth around $513.97M and $3.18B in sales. and $3.18B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.86 and Fwd P/E is 3.36. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.81% and -87.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $817.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), with 5.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.38% while institutional investors hold 77.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.18M, and float is at 49.97M with Short Float at 4.69%. Institutions hold 72.09% of the Float.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lambert Joel Christian, the company’s SVP – General Counsel. SEC filings show that Lambert Joel Christian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $37.37 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144532.0 shares.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -94.16% down over the past 12 months. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) is -49.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.68% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.34.