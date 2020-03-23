Dissecting 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) top performing stock: Get the Stats

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is 84.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $16.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $11.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53% off its average median price target of $159.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.92% off the consensus price target high of $165.91 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 90.8% higher than the price target low of $145.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.41, the stock is -6.13% and 8.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 12.88% at the moment leaves the stock 51.99% off its SMA200. VNET registered 56.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.85.

The stock witnessed a -9.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.71%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.17% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) has around 3162 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $544.40M in sales. and $544.40M in sales Fwd P/E is 157.76. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.52% and -20.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

21Vianet Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.10% year-over-year.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Top Institutional Holders

95 institutions hold shares in 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 49.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.73M, and float is at 54.52M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 48.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 10.78 million shares valued at $78.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.94% of the VNET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 6.81 million shares valued at $49.38 million to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 6.74 million shares representing 8.09% and valued at over $48.85 million, while Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 2.88 million with a market value of $20.87 million.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA) that is trading -50.13% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 695580.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.