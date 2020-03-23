Dissecting Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is -9.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.05 and a high of $37.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.05% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 18.64% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.78, the stock is -18.41% and -23.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing 9.10% at the moment leaves the stock -7.69% off its SMA200. DT registered a gain of 6.65% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.53.

The stock witnessed a -35.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.55%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.29% over the week and 9.39% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 1981 employees, a market worth around $7.01B and $511.40M in sales. and $511.40M in sales Fwd P/E is 64.72. Profit margin for the company is -27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.61% and -38.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $147.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -296.10% this year.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Dynatrace Inc. (DT), with 5.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 92.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 307.60M, and float is at 107.64M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 90.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thoma Bravo, LLC with over 167.43 million shares valued at $4.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 59.63% of the DT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 10.67 million shares valued at $270.04 million to account for 3.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coatue Management, LLC which holds 10.04 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $253.89 million, while Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds 2.77% of the shares totaling 7.78 million with a market value of $196.71 million.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Van Siclen John, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Van Siclen John sold 21,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $20.88 per share for a total of $442679.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.64 million shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Van Siclen John (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,601 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $20.06 per share for $92284.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.66 million shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Van Siclen John (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 29,196 shares at an average price of $20.66 for $603268.0. The insider now directly holds 1,662,897 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).