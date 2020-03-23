Dissecting MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE: MD) top performing stock: Get the Stats

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE: MD) is -66.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.37 and a high of $31.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The MD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.59% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 47.78% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.40, the stock is -37.02% and -56.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 7.18% at the moment leaves the stock -60.12% off its SMA200. MD registered -69.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.48.

The stock witnessed a -55.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.90%, and is -25.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.47% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

MEDNAX Inc. (MD) has around 5165 employees, a market worth around $913.68M and $3.51B in sales. and $3.51B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.96. Profit margin for the company is -42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.54% and -70.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.30%).

MEDNAX Inc. (MD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MEDNAX Inc. (MD) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MEDNAX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $869.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -587.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

MEDNAX Inc. (MD) Top Institutional Holders

424 institutions hold shares in MEDNAX Inc. (MD), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.29% while institutional investors hold 100.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.20M, and float is at 80.88M with Short Float at 5.83%. Institutions hold 97.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.44 million shares valued at $229.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.75% of the MD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.91 million shares valued at $214.78 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 6.89 million shares representing 7.96% and valued at over $187.19 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 3.67 million with a market value of $99.59 million.

MEDNAX Inc. (MD) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at MEDNAX Inc. (MD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldschmidt, MD Pascal J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Goldschmidt, MD Pascal J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $22.88 per share for a total of $114403.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10821.0 shares.

MEDNAX Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that Goldschmidt, MD Pascal J (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $20.81 per share for $104050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15821.0 shares of the MD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, FERNANDEZ MICHAEL (Director) acquired 61,204 shares at an average price of $21.35 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 250,000 shares of MEDNAX Inc. (MD).

MEDNAX Inc. (MD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -42.70% down over the past 12 months. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -44.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.25% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 3.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.92.