Dissecting Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) is -5.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.06 and a high of $62.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLMR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.32% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.53% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.85% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.93, the stock is -5.61% and -8.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 9.91% at the moment leaves the stock 16.29% off its SMA200. PLMR registered a gain of 33.44% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.34.

The stock witnessed a -22.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.33%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.73% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $113.30M in sales. and $113.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 187.23 and Fwd P/E is 18.75. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.39% and -23.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palomar Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $70.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.06% while institutional investors hold 80.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.07M, and float is at 18.97M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 74.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.13 million shares valued at $107.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.81% of the PLMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 906504.0 shares valued at $45.77 million to account for 3.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 899054.0 shares representing 3.71% and valued at over $45.39 million, while Stephens Investment Management Group holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 705790.0 with a market value of $35.64 million.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fisher Heath A, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Fisher Heath A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $59.23 per share for a total of $296170.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316198.0 shares.

Palomar Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Armstrong Mac (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $59.36 per share for $741983.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 837888.0 shares of the PLMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Armstrong Mac (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $55.18 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 850,388 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR).