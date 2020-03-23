Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) shares are -38.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.51% or $1.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.40% and -38.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 11, 2019, Barclays recommended the CM stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 04, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the CM stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $51.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.31. The forecasts give the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock a price target range of $87.22 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $87.22. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.52% or 41.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.00% in the current quarter to $2.27, down from the $2.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.17, up 8.20% from $9.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.17 and $2.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.65 for the next year.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), on the other hand, is trading around $1.73 with a market cap of $123.85M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Selecta Biosciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 1,467,614 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,646 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.19M shares after the latest sales, with -188.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 33.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vivo Capital, LLC with over 8.62 million shares worth more than $20.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vivo Capital, LLC held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mangrove Partners, with the investment firm holding over 5.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.51 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.