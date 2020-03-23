Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) shares are -38.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.68% or $0.52 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.90% down YTD and -37.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.35% and -43.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the CCEP stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 19, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CCEP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.68. The forecasts give the Coca-Cola European Partners plc stock a price target range of $61.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.03. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.41% or -12.27%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), on the other hand, is trading around $11.02 with a market cap of $480.69M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XENT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -41.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $33.27 million. This represented a -4.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $31.75 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $147.9 million from $130.28 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $69.99 million while total current assets were at $129.05 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$27.25 million, significantly lower than the -$13.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$30.98 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Intersect ENT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 370,219 shares. Insider sales totaled 49,409 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.32M shares after the latest sales, with 35.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 31.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intersect ENT Inc. having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 2.8 million shares worth more than $69.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.95 million and represent 8.20% of shares outstanding.