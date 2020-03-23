Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Dycom Industries Inc. (DY), Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares are -66.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.53% or $0.98 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.48% down YTD and -65.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.28% and -64.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the DY stock is a Buy, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the DY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.63. The forecasts give the Dycom Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.42% or 48.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -666.70% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.79, up 0.70% from $2.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 64,709 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,647. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,428 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.27 with a market cap of $36.06M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Biocept Inc. (BIOC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BIOC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.16 million. This represented a -237.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $14.52 million from $19.91 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$17.58 million, significantly lower than the -$16.94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$17.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Biocept Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.98k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.80% with a share float percentage of 108.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biocept Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.